More and more automakers are proceeding with the spin-off of the EV divisions. Ford did it, Renault is trying to do it, and rumors have also circulated about a possible operation of this type by Nissan. The Japanese carmaker, however, seems to have clear ideas: it is not yet time to proceed with the spin-off of the division dedicated to electric vehicles from the parent company. Despite the decision of Renault, which is Nissan’s partner in the alliance shared also with Mitsubishi, the Japanese marque is convinced that it is still too soon for an operation of this kind.

This view on the subject by Nissan was confirmed by Ashwani Gupta, COO of the Japanese house: “It is too early to consider our portfolio of markets and products in a diversified way“. A decision that, as mentioned, goes completely against the trend with Renault’s predictions, which only last month made it known that all options were on the table to spin off its electric vehicle business, including a possible public listing, with the aim to keep up with rivals the likes of Tesla and Volkswagen. However, as an alliance member, Nissan has said it is ready to support Renault’s efforts in this sense, while for its future the company will continue to focus on both electric and hybrid and thermal vehicles.