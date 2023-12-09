Nissan is preparing for a major restyling of its commercial vehicle range. This was made clear by the Japanese car manufacturer itself, which spoke of “electrifying update of its LCVs”. Translated: a new style and a new design, but also probably new electrification standards for some, if not all, of its models commercial vehicles.

Alongside “everyday heroes”

Currently Nissan he did not release any details relating to which models will be involved in this operation and how their restyling will then manifest itself in concrete terms. “Nissan is alongside everyday heroes, those who work tirelessly to make things work around us: from construction workers, to traders, to couriers, to artisans, to small and medium-sized businesses. And it does so with a vast range of commercial vehicles capable of satisfying every type of professional need”the Japanese giant simply let it be known.

Electrified news

Nissan, moreover, accompanied this announcement with a short teaser video, characterized by the scrolling of some images that refer to the world of electrification: the power socket that is disconnected from the vehicle once charging has been completed, the photovoltaic panels which are installed by a worker, and the plate “Interstar” which suggests a possible update of a certain caliber for this van. “With this goal, Nissan is working on an electrifying update of its LCVs, to provide these heroes with new ally able to give further impetus to their activities”the company concluded.