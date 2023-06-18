The MiMo 2023 weekend is experiencing its last day today. Among the absolute protagonists of the Brianza fair there is also nissanwhich brings with it its full electrified range led as always by Ariyathe first all-electric SUV that ushered in the new green era of the Japanese brand.

Complete green range

The Japanese automaker has decided to add its new one to him electrified crossover family, ranging from Juke Hybrid to Qashqai e-POWER passing through X-Trail e-Power e-4ORCE. All these models, including the Ariya, can not only be admired by visitors as they are on display in the paddocks of the Monza National Autodrome, but also tested in the prestigious circuit on a specially designed track.

Important showcase

“The Milano Monza Motor Show, now in its third edition, is one of the international reference events for motor enthusiasts and represents for Nissan an important opportunity to make its new products and new technologies known to the general public”says Nissan.

Formula E

Road cars, but not only: at MiMo 2023 Nissan is in fact also present to celebrate its participation in the Formula E championship. In this sense, the Japanese car manufacturer offers visitors the Formula E Laban exclusive space where you can experience the pleasure of electric driving in view of the double E-Prix appointment in Rome scheduled for 15 and 16 July: inside there is an exhibition area, a race simulator and a space dedicated to fans with nissan booster, the innovative digital platform that allows you to experience the excitement of Formula E in a Web 3 environment designed to involve the online community.