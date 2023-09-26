After unveiling the Concept 20-23, which effectively anticipates what appears to be the electric Micra of the future, Nissan has announced that very soon its range for the European market will consist of just fully electric models. The goal is to ensure that this occurs by the end of 2030, and in the meantime the Japanese car manufacturer has made it known that starting today each new model which will be launched in the Old Continent will be 100% electric.

Electric future

“The future of mobility is electric – reiterated Makoto Uchida, President & CEO of Nissan – THE electric vehicles powered by renewable sources are key to achieving carbon neutrality, at the heart of our long-term corporate vision Ambition 2030. In Europe, Nissan will transition to all-electric mobility by 2030: we believe it is the right choice for our company, for our customers and for the planet.”

Two models already confirmed

So how will the Nissan range evolve in Europe? We know for sure that two new full electric models have already been confirmed: a compact sedan that will replace the Micra and a car that will be built at the Sunderland plant, as part of the £1 billion project EV36Zero. To ensure that future zero-emission models are even more efficient, the Japanese company is also developing solid state batteries, more conveniently known as ASSB, which, according to Nissan, will cost 65% less and boast charging times equal to a third compared to current batteries. The first cars of the brand equipped with this technology will arrive on the market in 2028with an estimated battery cost of $75 per kWh, with the aim of reducing it to $65 per kWh in subsequent years.

Renovated systems

An announcement that coincides perfectly with the celebrations of two Nissan anniversaries: 20 years of Nissan Design Europe, called NDE, and 35 years of Nissan Technical Center Europe, or NTCE. For both of these sites the Japanese car manufacturer has clear development and growth intentions: in total investments are planned for over 40 million, which in the case of the NDE will lead to an update of the structures, new tools and new design resources as well as additional personnel, while as regards the NTCE they will translate into new technologies and structures, with over 26 million euros invested alone in electrification projects. We would also like to remind you that the new project is currently being carried out at the latter plant autonomous driving called “evolvAD” and funded by the British government.