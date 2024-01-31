More than 100,000 pieces sold in Europe from September 2022 to today. This is the balance sheet drawn up by Nissan for its e-Power cars, with the specification that 65,367 of these are Qashqai and 34,663 X-Trail. In Italy the total stands at 13,643 units, precisely 9,431 Qashqai and 4,212 X-Trail, which is equivalent to approximately 14% of European sales. The commercial success of this technical solution in Italy is also underlined by the performance obtained by Nissan in the 12 months of 2023, a period in which the Japanese company achieved the best result of the brand in Europe for sales of e-Power models to private customers, with a total of 8,944 units sold.

e-power technology…

The peculiarity of the Nissan e-Power concerns the traction entrusted exclusively to the electric motor; Going into detail, the energy necessary for traction is produced by a 158 HP 1.5 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, with the inverter transmitting it to the battery. This is a system capable of ensuring a range of over 1,000 km on a full tank without requiring charging at the charging station.