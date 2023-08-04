Summer has finally arrived and with it the opportunity to fully enjoy the benefits of technology e-4ORCE from Nissan, the innovative all-wheel drive system designed by the Japanese company to offer exceptional performance during holidays and outdoor adventures. The e-4ORCE system was in fact designed to be combined with electrified engines and is currently available on the models X-Trail e-POWER and Ariya, the latter fully electric.

The advantages

Composed of electric motors positioned on both axles and a sophisticated traction and brake control system, this technology offers brilliant performance and optimal control on any type of terrain and in any condition. When the sensors of the e-4ORCE system detect a loss of grip on one or more wheels of the vehicle, in fact, the system instantly adjusts the driving force on each individual wheel in an incredibly short period of time, precisely one ten thousandth of a second: this is a higher reactivity than that guaranteed by traditional mechanical four-wheel drive systems.

Top notch stabilization

All this allows the driver to maintain the maximum control of the vehicle without actually having to intervene manually, guaranteeing maximum safety in any situation. And that’s not all, because thanks to regeneration of energy on the two enginesboth front and rear, it is possible to stabilize the vehicle and minimize the effects of body roll during sudden acceleration and braking.

Suitable for all roads

In short, whether it is tackling a demanding mountain road, a path with poor grip due to the presence of water and mud or a long stretch of motorway, the Nissan e-4ORCE system represents a convincing solution to travel in complete safety without sacrificing comfort and driving pleasure.