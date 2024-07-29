Nissan’s home production suffers a setback. The Japanese car manufacturer is preparing to cut planned production for this month by a third at its plant in Kyushu, in the south-west of the country: the indiscretion was relaunched by Reuters, which cites two people familiar with the matterwhich cite weak US demand for the brand’s older range as one of the reasons that led to this cut.

Nissan cuts production in Japan

By doing so, the Japanese car manufacturer now plans to build just under 25,000 vehicles in its plant. There are several models that will pay the price, even if the main victim should be Rogue: Nissan estimates it will assemble about 10,000 units of its flagship SUV for export there, half of what it had previously planned to do this month. Less production also means less work: in fact, the workers in Kyushu work less than the usual eight hours a day due to reduced production, we are talking about just over seven hours of employment a day.

But the objectives do not change

The decision to cut planned production in the home country will not impact the Nissan’s strategy on the subject of range expansion. Let us recall that the Japanese brand declared only last March that it will launch 30 new models in the next three years: the goal, defined as ambitious by a number of analysts, is to be able to increase global sales by 1 million vehicles, while at the same time reducing costs to improve profitability.