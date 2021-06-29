Nissan’s new British Gigafactory intended for the production of electric batteries it will do. By the end of the week, the Japanese carmaker is expected to confirm plans to build the new site in Sunderland, in the north-east of England. The decision is part of a broader strategy with which Nissan intends to electrify its range: thanks to the construction of this new Gigafactory, the Japanese brand will be able to build hundreds of thousands of electric cars every year. locally in Great Britain.

Renault, double partnership for battery production

As reported by Autonews, Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta will visit the Sunderland plant next Thursday, and on that occasion will advance an official announcement on the production of batteries in the new Gigafactory. Decisive in this sense will be the partnership that Nissan is preparing to forge with the Chinese Envision AESC, the same company that in recent days has formalized an agreement with Renault for a collaboration regarding the production of batteries. The announcement of the Losanga car manufacturer precedes a visit that the President of France Emanuel Macron has planned at the Douai plant, right in the north of the country, where Envision AESC is investing up to € 2 billion. We recall that Douai is one of the three French production sites that Renault is preparing to transform to give life to the new “Renault ElectriCity”, which promises to become the largest electric production hub in Europe.

Nissan Qashqai, orders boom in Europe

Nissan’s decision follows this false line a bit, therefore: the Japanese carmaker’s goal is to transform Britain in the brand’s largest electric car manufacturing center outside of Japan. The factory is estimated to support the production of around 200,000 battery-powered cars per year. Recall that Nissan currently builds at the Sunderland plant the electric Leaf, which is powered by batteries produced by the Chinese Envision AESC.