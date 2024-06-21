Nissan competes with company for control of the electric car production. The COMPAS assembly plant in Aguascalientes, Mexicohas been a joint project of Nissan and Daimler during the last decade. However, in 2024, the alliance between both companies has been dissolved, giving rise to a dispute for control of the plant.

COMPAS, which until now has not reached its full potential, is at a crucial moment due to the transition of the Automotive industry towards electric vehicles. Both Nissan and Daimler seek to take full control of the plant to reconfigure it for the production of electric vehicles, a booming market with great growth potential.

The decision of Nissan and Daimler Competing for COMPAS is not only a business issue, but also has important political and economic implications for the state of Aguascalientes.

The governor of AguascalientesTeresa Jiménez has stated that the government is working to minimize the loss of jobs during the transition and to attract new investments in the region and has ruled out the possibility of a Chinese company acquiring the plant, as has happened in other cases in Brazil. However, he has indicated that there is interest from Chinese and Indian companies for establishing operations in Aguascalientes for the production of auto parts.

Nissan competes with company for control of the production of electric cars. Photo: Special

Despite the uncertainty about the future of the COMPAS plant, Nissan has taken important steps to consolidate its presence in Aguascalientes. The company has started production of the Kicks 2025 model in the plant and has invested in training talent and modernizing infrastructure.

The future of the COMPAS plant is not yet defined. The final decision on its control will depend on the negotiations between Nissan and Daimler, as well as the policies of the mexican government to attract investments in the automotive industry sector.

The dispute over the COMPAS plant has generated uncertainty among workers but it is expected that companies will be able to adapt and prosper in this new environment of electric technology in vehicles.