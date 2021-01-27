Nissan Cantabria continues to advance in the execution of its 2020-2023 UltraCompetitive plan, focused on increasing business volume. The new generation of the Nissan Qashqai that the company will launch this year and which will be produced in Sunderland (United Kingdom) will have the seal of the Los Corrales de Buelna plant, as one of the vehicle’s highest added value components, the brake discs, will be manufactured in that center.

The Cantabrian industrial center has already begun to work on the first batches of these pieces, whose production volume is estimated at about 600,000 units per year. This will be in addition to the recent start of supply from the Los Corrales de Buelna plant of the brake drums and steering knuckles for the new Dacia Sandero and Logan models. After completing a test phase that started last September, and after completing the adaptation of the necessary machinery in the machining workshop, the Cantabrian factory is in the process of serial launching of these components. In total, the planned production volume for both pieces is more than 1.2 million units per year.

These activities, whose launch required more than 7 million euros of investment, “contribute to reinforcing the value of Nissan Cantabria (which provides currently employs more than 500 people) within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance as a European benchmark “, says the general director of operations of Nissan Cantabria, Eduard Reimondez. Also, your plan has three main objectives: maintain the level of employment without applying traumatic measures during the period of validity of the plan, a workload equivalent to 75% occupation of the plant and investments of more than 40 million euros until 2023.

This plant manufactures brake discs and steering knuckles for Nissan’s Juke, Qashqai, Micra, e-NV200, LEAF and Navara models, as well as Renault’s Kadjar, Megane and Captur models. In addition, it applies its excellence in the production of essential parts for other sectors such as agriculture or industrial machinery, which also make up its client portfolio. In 2020 it produced almost 30,000 tonnes of foundry material and more than 2.5 million components.