Do you happen to have a Nissan with only a petrol engine in the garage? Just be careful with it, because soon you can really say that ‘they are not made like that anymore’. Nissan will reduce sales of petrol-only models. Nissan’s sales should consist of 60 percent hybrids and electric cars in 2026, but that will now be 98 percent.

According to Ashwani Gupta, COO of Nissan, there is no longer room for cars with only a petrol engine: ‘We are getting rid of the internal combustion engine. We will focus on e-Power and battery electricity.’ This is what he says to the Financial Times. The biggest emphasis is on EVs at Nissan. He previously told TopGear that the next GT-R will also be electric.

Nissan wants to grow in Europe

Nissan believes it has missed opportunities here. To reinforce the focus on our continent, Nissan is strengthening its partnership with Renault. “We underestimated the potential of the Nissan brand in Europe. We are convinced that we have great potential in Europe’, says Gupta. Renault’s hybrid technology will play a role in this. It will be in Nissan’s future hybrids.

Successor of the Nissan Micra

In addition, Gupta announces that there is no end to the smallest Nissan. Production of the current Nissan Micra will stop, but it will have a descendant. The successor to the Micra will be on the platform of the electric Renault 5, which should appear on the scene in 2025. Will the Micra also get a retro look? Let’s hope so.