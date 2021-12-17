You can hardly call the Nissan Bluebird a classic. Neither the design, the chassis or the engines have managed to make an indelible impression. But that’s exactly where the charm lies, if you give that bave base a modern twist. Like this Nissan Newbird, an old fellow with a fluorescent jacket and an electric powertrain. The transformation is less far-reaching than what we saw with the Hyundai Grandeur Heritage Series, but it can nevertheless be called successful. However if you 80s vibe make a chance. Note not only the striping, but also the illuminated Nissan logo on the nose.

The Newbird gets the 150 hp strong drive unit from the electric Nissan Leaf. To keep the weight distribution healthy, the 40 kWh battery pack is split: part under the hood and part in the trunk. Not only the steering, the brakes and the heating were adjusted, the chassis also gets a major makeover to cope with the extra weight of the batteries. Inside, the gear lever disappears, after all, the Newbird sticks to a single reduction. The Leaf base does not turn the Nissan Bluebird into a sprint machine: the Newbird takes 15 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. The driving range is approximately 210 kilometers.

The Newbird is actually a birthday cake, with which Nissan celebrates the factory in the British Sunderland. It opened 35 years ago and the Nissan Bluebird was the first car to roll off the line.