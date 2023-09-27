Autonomous driving has always been central to Nissan’s future strategy. To confirm this, the Japanese car manufacturer has created “evolveAD“, the new project designed for the development of autonomous driving on complex urban, residential and rural roads in the United Kingdom. To test all the relevant technologies, Nissan has seen fit to put a fleet of vehicles on the road Leaf 100% electric, used as connected autonomous vehicles.

The importance of testing

In addition to speeding up the process of driving automation, these tests will certainly be useful to evaluate the effectiveness of vehicle to infrastructure technologies, more conveniently known as V2I, and to develop new ones, with the aim of improving the ability of “evolvAD” connected autonomous vehicles to orient themselves in the surrounding environment. Residential urban areas and rural areas indeed present driving aspects similar but very different at the same time: if on the one hand in both cases we find narrow streets often dotted with cars parked on the sides, on the other the speed of travel and the tortuosity of the routes are very different elements.

Central autonomous driving

“In our previous research projects, together with our partners we dealt with driving situations on highways and complex urban environments. Now we have collected one new challenge: residential and rural streets – said Robert Bateman, “evolvAD” Project Manager and Manager of Nissan’s Research and Advanced Engineering team, Nissan Technical Center Europe – To bring autonomous driving to the market, we need to test and experiment with this technology on as many routes and conditions as possible, this is why projects like ‘evolvAD’ are very important”.

Support from the UK government

Recall that this project was started last July in the United Kingdom and is coming co-funded by the British government, as well as a consortium of five industrial partners which, in addition to Nissan, counts on Connected Places Catapult, Humanising Autonomy, SBD Automotive and TRL. The objective, which is the same as the other two autonomous driving projects carried out by the consortium, such as HumanDrive and ServCity (focused more on driving on motorways and in complex urban environments), is to reach new goals and set new standards in self-driving technologies, which according to Nissan “I’m a fundamental pillar of the long-term vision Ambition 2030″.