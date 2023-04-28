Sustainability is the watchword with which Nissan in 2021 decided to introduce the Ariya electric crossover on the market. But it is also a requirement certified by the GreenNCAPin which the Japanese automaker’s battery-powered SUV coupe achieved the maximum five-star rating and a Total Weighted Score of 9.6.

Success numbers

We remind you that the Green NCAP tests evaluate all the aspects that determine the sustainability of a car and are organized in three sections Clean Air Index, Energy Efficiency and Greenhouse Gas Containment Index. How did the Nissan Ariya fare? Reading the numbers, one might say admirably: the Japanese electric SUV obtained 10/10 in the Clean Air Index, as a result of laboratory tests and road tests, 9.3/10 in Energy Efficiency, and 9.5/10 in terms of Greenhouse Gas Containment Index.

Efficiency and sustainability

For the occasion, the car was tested in external temperature conditions of -1°C, with fuel consumption of around 24 kWh/100 km. A very promising fact, and not the only one: the usable capacity of the battery measured by Green NCAP was also surprising, in fact, which was equal to 89.6 kWh and therefore higher than the value officially declared by Nissan. Final comment on the 11 kW alternating current recharge test, during which the efficiency with which energy was taken from the grid reached 91.6%: this is the highest value measured so far by Green NCAP.

Zero emission future

“At Nissan, we are committed to pursuing sustainability and electrification goals in line with our own long-term vision Ambition 2030 – said Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Product Strategy and Pricing, Nissan AMIEO – We are very pleased that Green NCAP has recognized how Ariya is at the forefront of this eco-revolution and we are proud of all the team members who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result”.