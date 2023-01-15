The “Pole to Pole” expedition that Nissan will carry out with its Ariya full electric SUV is about to start. The extraordinary journey that will see for the first time ever a 100% electric vehicle conquering the Poles will be led by the British adventurer Chris Ramsey, who together with his wife Julie will leave the Arctic Region next March on board an e-4ORCE specimen of the Japanese crossover: the length of the journey will exceed 27,000 kilometresand will see the crew traverse several continents, from North, Central and South America to Antarctica.

The Nissan Ariya specimen featured on the expedition, for which occasion it will be supported by a second production Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE as it traverses the Americas, will be revealed next monthmeanwhile, the Japanese car manufacturer has announced that compared to the standard version of the electric SUV that we all know, it has been strengthened on the outside and equipped with rims, tires and suspension specially developed for off-road driving. In addition to attempting the feat for its own glory, Nissan intends to use this expedition to test the e-4ORCE technology: this is the four-wheel drive system designed to be combined with electrified Nissan engines, the result of the Japanese company’s experience in electric motors, four-wheel drive systems and chassis control technologies. During the journey there will be climatic changes of tens and tens of degrees, so it will be a good test bed for this technology.

“With the Pole to Pole shippingNissan wants to demonstrate the great potential of electric vehicles and inspire people around the world to choose sustainable mobility – said Cliodhna Lyons, Region Vice President Product and Services Planning Nissan – This experience is also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world”. We recall that in terms of sustainability, the Japanese brand’s strategy envisages the electrification of the range and total carbon neutrality throughout the life cycle of its products by 2050.