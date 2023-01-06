The electrification manifesto according to Nissan undoubtedly bears the name of Ariya. The 100% electric crossover of the Japanese car manufacturer has been developed with the utmost attention to detail: the official numbers speak of three years of tests and over 200,000 kilometers travelled as part of a larger program of strength and durability tests, sufficient to cover a distance equal to five times the circumference of the Earth.

Altogether they were 500 specialized Nissan technicians which helped to simulate all possible driving situations, even the most extreme, recreating demanding and bumpy tracks that put a strain on the structure, engine, suspension and various equipment of the Japanese brand’s electric SUV par excellence. Tests that have borne the hoped-for results: the tests carried out at the Tochig test center in Japan have allowed the Japanese car manufacturer to detect around 5,000 performance parameters, ideal for fine-tuning Ariya in the best possible way. “In more than a decade of experience in electric mobility globally, Nissan has acquired a wealth of data and insights into electric vehicles and their usage. This allowed for optimize the design and the creation of the new Ariya and to develop evaluation criteria capable of faithfully reproducing the behavior of the car in real conditions”reads an official note issued by Nissan.

The target of the engineers of the Japanese brand was and continues to be that of to guarantee customers maximum safety, maximum reliability and maximum comfort in all conditions found in the various regions of the world. All in a context of extreme sustainability: the strategy Ambition 2030 put in writing by Nissan supports the company’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality throughout the life cycle of its products by fiscal year 2050.