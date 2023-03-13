There is no good news for Nissan from Japan. Due to some slowdowns at the Tochigi plant, north of Tokyo, the Japanese brand will be forced to delay some deliveries of Ariya: The latest rumors tell of a plant that is operating at least 30% below initial plans due to problems with the highly automated production system, which allows cars with different powertrains to be built on the same line, which Nissan has determined for its electric SUV.

Slow production in Japan

An unnamed source cited by Carscoops stressed that running this production line at full capacity is a huge challenge, particularly the advanced paint line which has become a particularly major issue. Added to this is the shortage of plating for an important electronic component used for Ariya, after it was registered a fire at the Chinese supplier selected by Nissan. Last but not least, the difficulty that the Japanese company has encountered in relation to the supply of microchips and semiconductors, which must be added to the interruptions in the shipments of components. All factors which, taken together, have created many headaches for Ariya’s production, which is paying the consequences right now.

Concerns for the future

In any case, Nissan has already made it known that it is making an important effort to be able to return to the maximum production capacity of the Tochigi plant. A setback important for the Japanese giant, especially in view of a far from promising future: according to S&P Global Ratings in the second half of this year Nissan will face a weakening of demand and sales of its models in the United States and Europe, a far from positive situation which will be reflected in the sales prices.