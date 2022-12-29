nissan Ariyathe 100% electric coupe crossover, has passed the most stringent safety tests, proving to be able to effectively preserve the driver, passengers and other road users. For Nissan, the safety of its vehicles is a top priority. For this reason, the Japanese company designs and builds its cars on the basis of strict criteria and subjects them, right from the early stages of development, to tests to evaluate their behavior in the event of an accident. This commitment contributes to achieving the long-term goals of Nissan’s Ambition 2030 plan for future mobility in a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

In the Nissan Atsugi Technical Center, in Japan, a team of specialized engineers subjected Ariya to over 400 tests, reproducing frontal, side and rear impacts and simulating the impact with pedestrians. The test tolerance is just a thousandth of a second, as required by the strict standards imposed by Nissan. To evaluate passive safety, Nissan experts measure the impact forces on the bodywork and structural components of the car, assess the effects and the amount of energy transferred to the cabin. To understand the possible consequences on the occupants, mannequins of various heights and builds are used, equipped with sensors in all parts of the body, especially the more delicate ones.

More than ten years of experience in electric mobility have enabled Nissan to develop even more comprehensive safety standards than those required by regulatory authorities. And the rigorous tests carried out on the Nissan Ariya at the Atsugi Technical Center have given flying colors to its active and passive safety systems, i.e. their ability to prevent accidents and, in the event of a collision, avoid or minimize the consequences for those on board. The safety of the Nissan Ariya has also been certified by the independent organization Euro NCAP, which awarded the Nissan crossover a 5-star rating, the highest in vehicle safety.