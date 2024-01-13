The baddest Nissan Ariya of all. A high-performance version of the Japanese brand's electric SUV, developed by Nismo, debuts at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon. This more aggressive variant of the high-wheeled model on tap will be launched in Japan next spring while there is still no official information regarding a possible debut in Europe of this version.

Two versions for Ariya Nismo

The new Nissan Ariya Nismo thus represents the new top of the range for the battery-powered SUV: starting from the base of the e-4FORCE version, this version is offered in two variants, one with a powertrain capable of delivering 367 HP and a torque of 560 Nm thanks to two electric motors combined with a 66 kWh battery pack. Then there is the most aggressive which instead rises to 435 C and 600 Nm of overall output, with a 91 kWh battery. The performance has not been disclosed by the Japanese car manufacturer but it is easy to think that the Nissan Ariya tuned by Nismo is capable of improving the 0 to 100 km sprint in 5.1 seconds of the Evolve+ 4WD, the most powerful currently in the range for the Japanese SUV.

Specific suspension for the Nissan Ariya Nismo

Nismo's care for the Ariya was not limited only to power, with an evolution of the chassis and e-4FORCE all-wheel drive, as well as specific tires with high-rigidity 20″ aluminum rims. All elements that improve the stability and maneuverability of this model even at higher speeds. Specific work was also carried out on power delivery and acceleration, in particular in the Nismo driving mode which offers maximum performance combined with a specific sound derived from Formula E.