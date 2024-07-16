On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the sports division, Nissan announced the arrival in Europe of the Ariya Nismothe first 100% electric high-performance model, over 400 HP. Presented at the Tokyo Motor Show, it will later be marketed in Italy as well.

Nissan Ariya Nismo, features

The Nissan Ariya Nismo is based on the e-4ORCE all-wheel drive and is available in two versions: the B6 with 367 HP and 560 Nm and 66 kWh battery, and the B9 with 435 HP and 600 Nm and 91 kWh battery.

Nissan Ariya Nismo rear 3/4

For Europe only the most powerful modeltherefore 435 HP of which the performance and autonomy specifications have not yet been revealed.

Nissan’s racing department improved the car’s performanceintervening on all-wheel drive, brakes, suspension and set-up to ensure stability and performance, even in adverse conditions. A specific driving mode Nismo.

Details from Formula E

Nismo has improved the aerodynamics of the Ariya Nismo with specific bumpers and air intakes, spoiler on the roof and tail of the trunk, and a wide diffuser rear. The sporty character is emphasized by the red profile that surrounds the lower part of the car and from the elements in glossy blacklike the car name on the tailgate.

Nissan Ariya Nismo cockpit seats

Inside, numerous red details decorate the seat covers, recalling the style of the Nissan Formula E single-seater.

Price, when is it coming?

The Nissan Ariya Nismo will go on sale between late 2024 and early 2025. While waiting for the official marketing date, the SUV will debut in Europe during theLondon E-Prixthe last stage of the 2024 Formula E World Championship. The price far exceeds the 70,000 euros.

Nissan Ariya Nismo Photo

