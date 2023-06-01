The Ariya, Nissan’s first 100% electric coupe crossover, was defined by the Japanese brand itself as the “new icon of design and technology“ of the brand, because it is able to offer customers “a unique driving experience in terms of comfort and safety”. But what does this Ariya technological endowment so much praised by Nissan actually consist of?

Cutting-edge technologies

First, the Japanese brand’s electric SUV is equipped with the feature e-Pedal Stepwhich allows you to accelerate and slow down using just one pedal, the technology e-4ORCE 4WDthe all-wheel drive system designed for electrified motors, and finally the advanced driving assistance system ProPILOT with Navi-link.

Full equipment

But that’s not all, because the step from technology to connectivity it’s short. Indeed, the Nissan Ariya boasts equipment that includes an infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a voice command system that can be activated from the driver’s seat, the NissanConnect Services application, an alert system that warns if the car is used outside a perimeter, a pre-set time or speed, Home-to-Car functions, 3D Maps & Live Traffic services accessible from the navigator, Door-to-Door navigation and My Car Finder function, which uses the application to help customers find their car in parking lots crowded.

The real selling point

The icing on the cake is represented by the three exclusive functions that make the Ariya, the word of Nissan, the most connected car of the Japanese brand ever: we are talking about “Battery Manager“, which allows you to check the battery status, manage charging remotely and locate charging points, “Intelligent Route Planner“, which in the event of a programmed destination allows the system to send a reminder for the time of departure and monitor road conditions throughout the journey, and “Remote Software Upgrade“, which automatically and periodically updates the various software inside the vehicle without having to take it to a service centre.