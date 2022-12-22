nissan Ariya e-4ORCE passes the driving tests on snow and ice with flying colours, carried out at the Hokkaido test center in Japan. Nissan experts have tried to reproduce all the difficult situations a driver can face in winter, with snowy or icy roads, even in the case of sudden accelerations and sudden changes of direction. Numerous parameters were measured to evaluate the car’s behaviour, such as, for example, accelerator response, steering angle and cornering control.

Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE was able to offer full control, comfort and driving pleasure even in extreme environmental conditions. This is thanks to Nissan e-4ORCE technology, the four-wheel drive system designed to be combined with Nissan electrified engines, the result of the Japanese House’s experience in electric motors, four-wheel drive systems and chassis control technologies. e-4ORCE consists of two electric motors, one for each axle, and distributes torque between the front and rear wheels to maximize tire grip, compatibly with road and vehicle conditions. Braking is adjusted individually for each of the four wheels. The system reacts to changes in grip by adjusting the driving force in a ten-thousandth (1/10,000) of a second, much faster than traditional mechanical four-wheel drive systems.

The constant redistribution of the torque, the almost perfect balance of the weights between the front and rear axles and the chassis control system guarantee maximum handling, stability and predictability of the car’s behavior on the road. Following the set trajectories is easy even on slippery and slippery roads, with minimal corrections from the steering wheel. ariya, e-4ORCE has a power of 306 HP (225 kW), capable of accelerating the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. For daily commutes or adventure trips, the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE is a safe, comfortable, reliable and thrilling travel companion.