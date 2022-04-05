The global shortage of semiconductors, coupled with other supply chain disruptions affecting Nissan, have led the Japanese manufacturer to postpone the commercial debut of the Ariya SUV in the motherland. Sales of the electric crossover within the friendly walls should have started at the end of last month, and instead before 12 May no Japanese customer will be able to get their hands on the model: the impact of the shortage of components and delays in supplies, the situation has worsened further in recent weeks and so Nissan has taken action.

And it is not the first time that the new Ariya suffers gods delays: originally its launch in Japan should have taken place around the middle of last year, but even in that case the shortage of components, specifically microchips, and the Coronavirus pandemic had led Nissan to postpone the debut date. Before next May, therefore, we will not talk about it again in the mother country, while in the other markets we will have to wait even longer: as recalled by Reuters, the sales of the electric SUV in Europe they should start next summer, while in the United States next fall. Returning to Japan, we remind you in any case that the reference goes to the series version of the model, considering that a limited edition version of Ariya is already on sale since last January.