Handling and agility are two of the strengths of Ariya most exalted by Nissan. Recently, the Japanese automaker’s 100% electric SUV was subjected to the much feared moose test, specifically designed to test the different cars in slalom courses between cones with the aim of analyzing their behavior in changes of direction. Ariya certainly wasn’t intimidated by this test, passing it with flying colors on her second attempt and at respectable speed.

The specimen subjected to the moose test at the hands of “km.77″ was equipped with 20” wheels shod with 255/45 Michelin Primacy tyres, a 64 kWh battery pack (the smallest available) and a single 218 HP mated to front-wheel drive. The first attempt was conducted at a speed of 77 km/h: the answers offered by Ariya were quite convincing, but after a slight understeer the Nissan electric SUV was forced to hit a cone internally, so the test was not considered valid. So off with the second attempt, also in this case at a speed of 77 km/h, and this time without a hitch: the Japanese brand’s battery-powered crossover has completed the change of direction between the cones without hitting or cutting a single one, demonstrating great ease of control for the driver. Apparently, therefore, a positive outcome achieved without even too many difficulties.

From a simple change of direction to putting Nissan’s electric SUV to the test in one longest slalom: the course was completed by Ariya with the best time of 25.5 seconds. Compared to rivals in the segment, this is a much slower time than that achieved, for example, by the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Performance Pack, which completed the slalom in 22.8 seconds. Nissan’s full-electric crossover was slightly quicker than the 1.0-litre Toyota Aygo X Cross Play and Skoda Fabia Ambition, finishing just 0.2 seconds behind the electric Peugeot e-2008.