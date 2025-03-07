Nissan and Zunder give the recharge for Aiya buyers until the end of the year

The Japanese brand Nissan and the Spanish load operator Zunder have just released the extension of the collaboration agreement they have had for a long time. Fruit of this strategic alliance, all customers who buy an ariya, 100% electric Nissan SUV can recharge for free on the operator network until December 31, 2025. For this they will have to recharge through the app Nissan Charge.

The manufacturer specifies that this measure allows ARIya buyers to travel a total of 28,000 kilometers without cost, depending on the date they make the acquisition.

The initiative is part of a context of uncertainty in our country regarding the implementation of electric mobility, in which companies strive to offer new formulas and solutions to bring the electric car closer to the user and make it more affordable and attractive.

In the case of Nissan, we talk about a formula that is part of its Go Electric program, which, in addition to this promotion, includes 10 years of warranty for all new vehicles and the possibility of changing the car in three months if the user is not with him everything satisfied as he intended.

Regarding the agreement, Christian Costaganna, general director of Nissan in Spain, has stated: “Our alliance with Zunder, a Spanish company, positions us as the manufacturer with the best commercial offer for the purchase of an electric vehicle by giving 28,000 kilometers to all the new buyers of an Ariya. In this way, we clearly highlight our commitment to electrification, and its clients, putting them in the center of our activities. Spain has to continue growing in electric mobility and from Nissan we will support that growth strategy ”with actions like this.

For his part, Daniel Pérez, CEO and co -founder of Zunder, said: “This agreement involves an important impulse for the acquisition of electric vehicles in our country, highlighting its purchase in an outstanding way. For us, in addition, it is a very special agreement, since Nissan has accompanied Zunder since its beginnings with constant collaborations, such as the recent tour of Spain or our participation in forums and observatories. ”

“Now, we have more than 1,000 load points in Spain, France and Portugal, we offer 360 solutions to companies and fleets, including heavy vehicles, and we manage thousands of load points of third parties and public institutions through our software. And with this agreement, we expand our offers and advantages with the main manufacturers, offering the best user experience and maximum load power to Nissan customers, ”he concluded.

A Copernican turn

The commitment of the Japanese brand for electromobility is endorsed by studies such as the one that has commissioned the firm Economist Impact to deepen the evolution that mobility options will experience in the coming years. The survey, conducted to 3,750 young people residents in 15 cities around the world, reveal the preference of younger generations by electric vehicles.

The majority of people between 18 and 30 interviewed are willing to change their displacement habits to reduce carbon footprint, and those who live in qualified cities as emerging consider that concern for the environment is an urgency in relation to their mobility options.

In the work it is clear that this new way of seeing things in mobility will translate into an increase of more than 50% of the preference for the electric vehicle in property, given that a third of the respondents expect to have a car of this type in this modality of enjoyment.





Coinciding with the publication of the study we have also known that Nissan’s range in Spain is 95% electrified and 95% if we focus on the offer crossoverwhich on the other hand is the most representative of the brand since four of its five models today for sale in our country have SUV body.

The Qashqai and X-Trail families are electrified mercy to variants with light hybridization or hybridization in E-Power series, all of them carriers of the DGT echo label. For its part, the ARIYA is a model developed from the beginning as 100% electric, so it exhibits the distinctive 0 emissions. In the Juke catalog there is room for a hybrid version, with an echo label, and for another of traditional combustion, the only one that carries the C on the front moon.