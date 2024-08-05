Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have signed a joint research agreement to develop core technologies for next-generation Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) platforms.

This collaboration represents a significant expansion of the memorandum of understanding signed on March 15, aimed at exploring a strategic partnership in key areas such as artificial intelligence and vehicle electrification.



The main objective of the agreement is to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon, accident-free society. Nissan and Honda are committed to promoting the development and evolution of electric vehicles, with a particular focus on SDVs, which are considered essential to the future of intelligent mobility.

The two companies see in the software sector for autonomous driving, connectivity and artificial intelligence a rapidly evolving field, where the sharing of technological and human resources can generate significant synergies. The new agreement aims to define new specific areas of cooperation and speed up the implementation of joint projects.

Next-generation SDV platform

Nissan and Honda have started joint research on key technologies for the next-generation SDV platform, with the aim of completing basic research within a year and subsequently evaluating the possibility of starting series production.

Main areas of cooperation

Batterie

Batteries are crucial components for electric vehicles. The two companies will explore short-term and medium-long term cooperation, sharing technical information and mutual supplies. This will allow them to offer a diversified range of batteries and gain advantages from economies of scale.

A basic agreement has been reached to standardize the specifications of battery modules, making them usable by both manufacturers.

Nissan and Honda will evaluate the supply of lithium-ion batteries to Nissan North America, produced by the joint venture LH Battery Company, Inc., starting in 2028.

Electric Car Drive Systems (e-Axels)

A basic agreement has been reached to standardize the specifications of electric car drive systems, to be used in next-generation EVs. The first step is the sharing of motors and inverters, key components of e-Axles.

Complementarity of models

Nissan and Honda will consider the integration of models sold globally, establishing guidelines for a jointly managed product review system. This integration applies to both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles.

Energy Services and Resource Circulation in Japan

The two companies will explore cooperation in energy services and resource circulation in Japan, including charging, energy equipment and charging services.

Nissan and Honda will continue to evaluate new synergy opportunities to accelerate the realization of their joint projects and contribute to a sustainable and technologically advanced future.