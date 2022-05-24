From electric poles to magnetic poles. Nissan has announced a partnership with British adventurer Chris Ramsey: together they will embark on the world’s first all-electric driving adventure, starting from the North Pole all the way to the South Pole.

Starting in March 2023, the daring expedition “Pole to Pole”Will see Ramsey and the team on one Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE travel over 27,000 kilometers across different regions and continents with temperatures expected to range from -30⁰C to over 30⁰C. Ramsey will be the first person to drive from pole to pole in a vehicle of any type as he makes his way from the Arctic across America from north to south, before embarking for Antarctica. The route will therefore face some of the most extreme and brutal scenarios on the planet, passing through remnants of civilization from time to time.

In preparation for the freezing conditions of the Arctic and Antarctica, a Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE it will be modified with custom external elements, suitable to withstand the stresses produced by extreme terrain. Furthermore wheels, tires and suspension will be adjusted very differently than in the production car, with increased sizes and specific reinforcements. An unmodified Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will serve as a support vehicle when crossing the American continents.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with Chris Ramsey and the Pole to Pole Expedition Team“Said Asako Hoshino, executive vice president of Nissan, global head of marketing and sales. “The all-electric Ariya crossover SUV, with e-4ORCE control technology providing improved stability and traction on a variety of surfaces, will be the perfect partner for Chris and his team on their challenging journey“.

This isn’t the first all-electric expedition for Chris Ramsey. In 2017, he and his wife Julie became the first team to complete the Mongol Rally in a fully electric vehicle. The couple traveled more than 10,000 miles across multiple locations in 56 days in a Nissan LEAF. Ramsey commented: “Our mission is to demonstrate that electric vehicles can tackle the harshest environments, from the bitter cold of the Poles to the hot, humid jungles of South America.“.