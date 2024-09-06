One of the vehicles of Nissan that stand out for their elegant appearance is the Altimathat’s why we took on the task of reviewing a price with the lowest possible amounts, so you can analyze whether it is a car that suits you or not, so without further ado we will tell you all the details.

Features of the Nissan sedan

He Nissan Altima It is presented in two versions, Advance and Exclusive Turbo, the first with a 2.5-liter engine with 181 horsepower, while the second brings 2.0 VC-Turbo engineIt’s a variable compression, which gives you up to 248 horsepower, how about that? We wouldn’t even see your dust.

Let’s talk a little more about its features and specifications before moving on to the numbers like the price and financing planyou should know that the Altima Advance comes with a 9-speaker Bose audio system as well as leather-covered seats and a power sunroof.

While the Nissan Altima Exclusive Turbo It comes equipped with 14 driving assistance technologies and a steering wheel with gear shift paddles, enjoys its noise elimination system and electronic handbrake.

Nissan Altima: What is the minimum down payment you can make and how much does the monthly payment amount look like? Photo: Nissan

Nissan Altima Price

Now, let’s get straight to the details regarding price and how your car loanthe Advance sedan can be purchased from $750,900 pesos, while the Exclusive Turbo from $820,900, but don’t be scared, because the down payment and monthly payments may be more accessible to you.

Let’s make the quote with the cheapest Altima, Thus, when choosing the Nissan Portal Credit, the minimum down payment requested would be $112,635 pesos, and the famous opening fee on the amount to be financed must also be considered, which would be $18,993 pesos.

This means that the initial payment for the Nissan Altima Advance would be $131,628 pesos. Your financing plan would extend up to a maximum of 72 months, although at this point you have to consider that it is possible that the term is in accordance with your needs. credit history.

If you want to have a credit for 72 months, the monthly payments for the car will be Nissan luxurywould be $16,136 pesos, with a CAT of 22.3% and an interest rate of 17.75% What do you think up to this point? Before thinking of an answer, let’s talk about insurers and their coverage.

Have a car insurance It is essential when applying for a car loan, you can choose the insurance company that best suits you and the coverage you need, we are going to share two options so you can evaluate the cost, whether in cash or monthly.

An important point to highlight is that the cost depends on your Zip Code and coverage, on this occasion we make the quote for Mexico City with a Zip Code 04440 with a economic coveragethe options you have are the following:

– GNP: Cash $16,654 pesos or monthly $1,540 pesos.

– Qualitas: $18,983 pesos in cash or $1,756 pesos each month.

So there you have as much data as possible so you can calmly analyze whether the Nissan Altima is the ideal one for you. This quote is informative and not definitive, so you can always fine-tune it.