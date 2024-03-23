Stolen Vehicle Monitoring arrives on the Nissan Qashqai, X-Trail and Ariya models. This is a service integrated into the NissanConnect Services app and managed in collaboration with Vodafone Automotive, capable of tracking and locating the stolen vehicle using GPS. The identification and recovery of the vehicle is the responsibility of the service provider and the police, who may decide to remotely deactivate the vehicle's ignition to facilitate operations.

How does it work

By accessing the Nissan Store section of the NissanConnect Services app, you can check whether your vehicle is equipped with Stolen Vehicle Monitoring and, if so, choose to subscribe online at a cost of 99 euros per year. The service, active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, includes call center activities and instant notifications if the vehicle is moved without the owner's knowledge – who can follow its movements via the app. Furthermore, a vast European network of call centers, which interacts directly with local police forces, allows the vehicle to be identified and recovered even outside national borders. Stolen Vehicle Monitoring offers our customers a greater level of peace of mind, as they can park the car near their home or in less familiar places, confident that, in the event of theft, they will be able to recover it with the support of the police”, explains Guillaume Pelletreau, Vice President, Electrification and Connected Services, Nissan AMIEO Region.

The NissanConnect Services app…

Stolen Vehicle Monitoring is nothing other than the expansion of the functionality of the NissanConnect Services app, with which you can remotely manage the activation of the horn, lights and opening/closing directly from your smartphone or from Alexa and Google devices. of the doors.

There is also the option of notification if a preset speed threshold, time or zone is exceeded, a notification that allows parents to monitor their children's use of the car. Finally, reports are available on the health status of the vehicle, which remind you if maintenance is necessary and report any malfunctions of the car, while for electric cars it is possible to remotely manage the passenger compartment temperature and check the battery charge status.