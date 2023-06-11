This week marked the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, the United Nations’ annual celebration dedicated to raising awareness and encouraging action on behalf of the environment. In line with this milestone date and Nissan’s Ambition 2030 plan, the company’s facilities across the AMIEO region have boosted their sustainability ambitions in order to accelerate significant sustainable changes in the operations of the Japanese brand.

Pick up the pace

“As Nissan is globally committed to a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world, it is marvelous see that the establishments of the AMIEO region are accelerating the pace to exceed the goals set in Ambition 2030″said Friederike Kienitz, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Governance, Legal, External Affairs and Communications, Nissan AMIEO.

The example of India

In particular, reads a note, Renault Nissan Automotive India has announced that it will achieve several important sustainability milestones by 2030, fifteen years ahead of schedule. As an inspiring example of the region’s path to carbon neutrality towards 2045, the company intends to accelerate the adoption of green energy with three very specific purposes: power 80% of the plant’s operations; become water positive through rainwater harvesting and the use of water recycling infrastructure; reduce the amount of energy needed to produce vehicles by 20 percent through the adoption of plant-wide energy efficiency initiatives by the end of the decade.

Carbon neutrality goal

“The progress made by RNAIPL against the goal of carbon neutrality by 2045five years ahead of our global goal, are testament to the dedication of the entire team and set an inspiring example for the entire region to follow. – concluded Kienitz – I will gladly continue to give mine support to the efforts of all of our facilities in the region to meet their sustainability goals and continue to positively impact their communities.”