Nissan, full speed ahead with electrification

The electrification of the range and sales at Nissan is not an optional, and in the future it will be less and less. The Japanese manufacturer has in fact increased its estimates of registrations of hybrid and fully electric cars: in Europe will account for 98% of overall deliveries of the brand in fiscal 2026, target up from the 75% previously set. As for the mother country, Japan, Nissan has stopped this share at 58%, however an increase compared to the previous 55%.

Battery-powered models on the rise

The Japanese giant’s goal is to catch up with Volkswagen and Tesla, which currently dominate the EV segment in the United States and Europe. Nissan recently announced an investment plan of approximately $14.7 billion to electrify more of its lineup and make electric vehicles a key engine of future growth. As a result, estimates of hybrid and electric vehicle sales are increasing, as the number of battery-powered models to be introduced in the coming years increases: concretely, Nissan will launch 27 electrified models, including 19 all-electric, by fiscal year 2030 compared to 23 electrified models including 15 electric previously planned.

Focus on the United States and China

Looking only to the USA, the Japanese brand has announced that it will completely localize the production of electric vehicles in the country and will comply by 2026 the grant requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act, better known as the IRA, including the decarbonization of its Tennessee plant. This was announced by Ashwani Gupta, COO of Nissan, who added: “This provision is giving us the opportunity to accelerate the electrification process in the United States, we have now completed the path to comply with the provisions of the IRA. China? Local brands are leading the way, which is why we will be launching an electric SUV there by the end of next year. This is the new way Nissan will work in China, for China.”