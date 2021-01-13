Drifting on an icy lake and burning donuts? Seldom a good idea. A Nissan 350Z driver has now tried – that was his downfall in the truest sense of the word.

Russia – drifting so cool for once like James Bond on an icy lake in the movie “Specter”: Now a drifter has this dream with his Nissan* 350Z made true. But driving over the ice was obviously not enough for him. The Nissan driver went one better and burns donuts in the ice surface.

During a Friend films the action, Another is in front of the camera and apparently explains what the drifter is doing in the background. But no one expected the outcome: The one neon green Nissan 350Z is doing a second lap at one point, There it happens: The ice on the lake is giving way! While his buddy doesn’t seem to notice anything and continues to moderate, you can see him Sports car goes down in no time. A real Moment of shock – what happens to the driver now? But almost at the same time a head appears behind the sinking car. Shortly afterwards, the rest of the associated one appears Drifters. You can read everything about the crazy donuts on the lake and the involuntary excursion into the icy water at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network