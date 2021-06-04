Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Dr. Nisreen Ali Al-Khawaja, a consultant psychiatrist at Tawam Hospital, has devoted her life since her graduation and her work in the “SEHA” company to balm the psychological effects of cancer patients.

Dr. Nisreen endured the trouble of traveling and being away from her family and homeland for years, and made great efforts to be a measure of the responsibility that her country, the United Arab Emirates and its leadership gave her, and she obtained many scientific certificates in oncology and psychiatry. Dr. Nisreen Al-Khawaja is the first Emirati to obtain a doctorate in oncology from the United Kingdom, and before that a master’s degree in mental health from the British Royal College in London, and she was twice honored with the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Award for Scientific Excellence and Excellence. She also obtained an Arab Board Certificate in Psychiatry, a Scientific Research Certificate from Harvard University, a Diploma in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, as well as a Diploma in Psychological Skills.

Dr. Nisreen Ali Al-Khawaja said that she started working in SEHA as a general practitioner, and SEHA opened wide doors for her to continue her education and obtain the highest academic degrees, and provided her with all kinds of support to achieve her goals, and her desire to work in a world-class hospital and health care network. Reputable in line with international standards in healthcare.