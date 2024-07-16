In 2024, Nissan’s sports brand NISMO celebrates its 40th anniversary with a triumphant return to Europe,

introducing the Nissan Ariya NISMO, the brand’s first all-electric model available on the continent. This launch marks a new chapter in NISMO’s 30-year history in Europe, continuing to innovate and captivate sports car enthusiasts.

Union of Tradition and Innovation

The Nissan Ariya NISMO combines the brand’s heritage with a distinctly Japanese design, creating a bold, dynamic vehicle that delivers superior performance over the Ariya e-4ORCE 87kWh. The vehicle features exterior details that enhance aerodynamics, increase downforce and high-speed stability, and evoke the thrill of the racetrack.

Statements by Mayra González

Mayra González, Divisional Vice President Marketing & Sales of Nissan Europe, said: “NISMO returns to Europe with a new and improved version of the Ariya. As Nissan continues to electrify its lineup, it is essential to continue to offer products that bring excitement to our customers. The Ariya NISMO strikes the perfect balance between the immediate and smooth acceleration of an electric car and the handling of a sports car, creating a great vehicle for everyday driving.”

Advanced Performance and Technologies

Ariya NISMO benefits from improvements developed with NISMO engineering quality. Acceleration is powerful and smooth, even at high speeds, thanks to the optimised Nissan e-4ORCE 4WD system, which effectively distributes power and torque to all four wheels, maximising front and rear suspension performance. The improved Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and high-grip tyres ensure excellent control in any situation.

Driving precision has been further refined with a specific brake pad tuning, ensuring short stopping distances in all weather conditions. The easy handling and great cornering stability are reminiscent of racing cars, offering an unprecedented driving experience.

Premium and Exclusive Interiors

The interior of the Ariya NISMO are designed to offer a premium experience, with black upholstery enhanced with red accents and special NISMO seats inspired by Formula E cars, which ensure maximum comfort and support.

European Preview in London

The all-new Ariya NISMO will be revealed as a European exclusive in London, during the final races of the Formula E Championship. This event represents the pinnacle of innovation in electric mobility, and the Ariya NISMO is designed to bring the thrills of the racetrack to the road.

NISMO Returns to Europe with the Nissan Ariya NISMO marks a major step toward electrifying Nissan’s lineup while keeping alive the brand’s motorsport heritage. The Ariya NISMO combines exhilarating performance, innovative design and advanced technologies, delivering an exceptional driving experience that combines a passion for racing and sustainable mobility.