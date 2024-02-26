Thanks to the Nismo Heritage program, you can give your old Skyline GT-R a bumper kiss with peace of mind, because they are now producing new bumpers for Nissans in Japan. But Nismo does not forget the Nissan Z enthusiasts either: the home tuner is now offering upgrades to the old Nissan Z.

The in-house tuner developed a new cylinder head for the first and second generations of Nissan Z. The special thing is that the new head does not have one camshaft, but two. The new cylinder head makes the Nissan Z's inline-six slightly more modern, as most new petrol cars have two camshafts.

We do not know what the cylinder head will cost and when it can be ordered. We assume that it will cost a lot of money. Let's hope that Nismo continues this trend for other classics from the brand. Who knows, maybe there will be upgrades for your mother-in-law's old Nissan Micra.

Modern technology on classic Nissans

At the Nostalgic 2Days fair, Nissan is showing a Fairlady Z equipped with the new cylinder head. This particular model has 300 naturally aspirated horsepower, which is almost double its original 155 horsepower. That significant increase in power is not only due to the new head. The complete engine of this copy has been overhauled, the block has been increased to almost three liters and the compression has been significantly increased.