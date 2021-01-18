The cause investigating the death of Alberto Nisman has a certainty, since the Justice considered proven that the prosecutor was murdered, but they remain mysteries yet to be revealed in the case of which they are fulfilled six years happened, among them finding the material author of the homicide.

The body of Natalio Alberto Nisman was found lifeless after 22 January 18, 2015, a Sunday in which the prosecutor had not given signals or responded to the calls that his closest environment made him throughout the day.

It was his mother Sara garfunkel, accompanied by a friend and two of the custodians who were in charge of the security of the judicial officer, who entered the apartment on the 13th floor of the building Le Parc, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Puerto Madero, and they found Nisman’s body in the bathroom of his room.

The body lay with a bullet shot to the head and next to him was a 22 caliber Bersa pistol, the weapon that the computer expert Diego Lagomarsino, a close associate of the fiscal who also is prosecuted as a necessary participant in the murder that Justice already has accredited.

Alberto Nisman, in his days of activity as a UFI-AMIA prosecutor.

In its ruling of June 1, 2018, the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber maintained that the special prosecutor in the AMIA case was “murdered” and that his death was a “direct consequence” of the complaint he made to the current vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner for the alleged cover-up of the Iranians accused of the attack on the headquarters of the Jewish mutual society.

The ruling was issued by Chamber II of the appeals court, signed by the chambermaid Leopoldo Bruglia and his colleague from Room I, Martin Irurzun, the only two magistrates who then integrated the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber.

The case is now in the hands of federal judge Julián Ercolini, with the investigation of the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano. He is still in the investigation process awaiting evidence that will shed some light on the possible perpetrators of the homicide, and the motive.

In addition to Lagomarsino, there is another four processed and on the way to the oral trial in the case, and it involves four of the police officers who made up Nisman’s custody. Armando Niz and Luis Miño, who were assigned to the care of Nisman that Sunday, for the crime of covering up a homicide. While a Rubén Benítez and Néstor Durán They are accused of non-compliance with the duties of a public official.

The mysteries surrounding Nisman’s death

Called between spies when the prosecutor was already deceased

Justice suspects that it can find answers in the network of spies that operated at that time of the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE), now called the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), since Nisman had very fluid contact with many of them, especially with Antonio “Jaime” Stiuso, the most powerful agent in the years of Kirchnerism.

Therefore, the Justice expert the contacts between 89 spies who spoke to each other on Sunday that Nisman He was found dead on January 18, 2015, when he had already died but in theory nobody knew.

Calls were made for eleven hours, between 11 in the morning (which was also when the custodians Niz and Miño reported to the locker as custodians of Nisman in front of the towers Le Parc, according to the file) and 10:08 p.m., the moment the locksmith of the Puerto Madero complex opened the door of the floor 13, where he fiscal he had been lifeless for almost a day.

Antonio Jaime Stiuso

As reported by the AFI to Justice, 64 of those 89 agents no longer work there: they resigned from the agency in the months following the death of the prosecutor.

On October 31, Clarion revealed that among the agents who were most active that Sunday there are two women. One was assigned to the Nextel team that communicated from the town of Martínez with several of his peers and with his boss Fernando Pocino, the spy “on the floor” who had the most confidence with President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The equipment was taken by an antenna that is only 100 meters from the house of Lagomarsino.

According to the experts, that woman made 27 calls that Sunday to other agents and to her boss from a place where she had never spoken before nor would she do so after that Sunday. The last of the communications was at 22:08.

The other female spy was in charge of an operative group that operated that day in Puerto Madero, where during those eleven hours it was learned of the inaction of the official Federal Police guards assigned to the security of Nisman for which they were prosecuted.

The two spies who weren’t spies

The same report presented by the AFI to Justice consigned by Clarion responded to the request of prosecutor Eduardo Taiano about what was the “review situation” of the agents who were talking to each other and reporting to their superiors that unusual day of work – a Sunday in January – for so many espionage professionals.

According to the AFI, of the 89 agents for whom information was requested, only 23 remain active in the service (20 men and 3 women), while 64 of them (52 ​​men and 12 women) stopped working in the agency after the Nisman’s death.

Prosecutor Eduardo Taiano investigates the cause of Alberto Nisman's death.

There are two people who were not identified that Sunday, January 18, 2015, using communication equipment from the former SIDE, but the AFI reported that none of them were intelligence agents, at least formally registered. Their identity and what they were doing talking to other agents with official telephones when Nisman He was already dead is another mystery to unravel.

What Lagomarsino hides in his teams

As processed, Lagomarsino used an electronic anklet for three years that was removed in November 2020, by decision of the Judge Ercolini and without the measure being objected by the Taiano prosecutor nor by Pablo Lanusse, the lawyer of the nisman family.

However, the procedural situation of the IT expert has not changed: he is the only suspect and therefore must continue to comply with judicial measures. Meanwhile, his defense continues to work with multiple appeals regarding the investigators’ access to computers, telephones and cameras of the computer expert.

Diego Lagomarsino, key figure in the investigation into the death of prosecutor Nisman.

The Chamber of Cassation gave the order for these contents to be reviewed, but after a new appeal from Lagomarsino, the process went to the Supreme Court, which has had the request since last July. The highest court is in the sights of the current government, so much so that it has created a commission (led by Alberto Beraldi, the lawyer of Cristina Kirchner) to check its operation.

The obstructive claims of Lagomarsino They also block the expert opinion on the cell phones of the policemen who were involved in the custody of Nisman that Sunday, January 18.

On a cell phone Lagomarsino that it could be analyzed, photos were found of a blackboard of the UFI AMIA, which was driven by Nisman, where investigative lines were shown on the cover-up of the attack. It was information qualified to be in the hands of whoever worked as a computer assistant to the prosecutor.

The hoax theory revealed by a former spy K

Netflix aired the miniseries “Nisman: the prosecutor, the president and the spy”, made by British documentary maker Justin Webster, in which the testimony of Allan bogado, a former agent of the then SIDE who claims to have been responsible for the prosecutor falling into a hoax with false information that he aired in phone calls.

Shortly before appearing dead, Nisman had denounced publicly to the then president Cristina Kirchner, to the chancellor Hector Timerman and other Kirchnerist officials and leaders because all of them were part of “an impunity pact with Iran” to cover up those responsible for the attack on the AMIA headquarters.

Former spy Allan Bogado and a controversial theory about Nisman's work as head of UFI-AMIA:

The prosecutor had information he had obtained from wiretaps in which the Kirchnerist government’s ties to the Iranian regime were evidenced, including conversations between Bogado and Moshen Rabbani, one of the Iranians suspected of devising the attack on the mutual bean. In those dialogues, they were involved Cristian Kirchner, Timerman, the then deputy Andrés Larroque, Luis D’Elía and Fernando Esteche, among others.

Bogado, a former inorganic SIDE agent, says in the series that he worked under the orders of “Jaime” Stiuso and assures that he invented his supposed link with the president in order to obtain information from the Iranian community in Argentina.

TO Nisman “They made him a bed,” said Bogado, who pointed to Stiuso for that ruse.

Bogado said that his task in Intelligence was to gather information from the Iranian leader Yussuf Khalil, but he denied contacts with Luis D’Elía and Fernando Esteche. “I had no relationship with D’Elía. I will have spoken with Esteche sometime, but I don’t know D’Elía. With Khalil I do, because that was my goal.” And he continued: “I never committed a crime.”

He is being processed in the case for the cover-up of five Iranians in the attack against the AMIA through the signing of the Pact with Iran. In addition, Kirchnerism itself discredited him in his role as an alleged spy. In March 2015 the then holder of the AFI and current senator, Oscar Parrilli, said that Bogado It was neither an organic nor an inorganic agent of the intelligence organism.

Nisman’s secret accounts

During the investigation it was discovered that Alberto nisman He had a series of assets in Argentina and Uruguay in the name of his mother, Sara garfunkel, and an undeclared account in the United States with $ 600,000, the existence of which was disclosed by the prosecutor’s ex-wife, San Isidro Federal Judge Sandra Arroyo Salgado.

Judge Sandra Arroyo Salgado revealed the existence of the Nisman account in the United States.

What is striking is that the co-holders of the account included, in addition to his mother and sister Sandra, Diego Lagomarsino, the man who gave him the gun with which he died. According to the computer scientist, Nisman asked him to be responsible for the account to prevent the US Treasury from keeping 50% of the money deposited if his mother died.

“He talks about how Alberto was, rather than complicating me,” he says in his defense. The IT expert also assured that he had an agreement with his boss whereby he kept half of his salary. As the Netflix documentary reveals, “a confidential report from the US government concludes that there is no justification for the money in his account and that he should be investigated for possible bribery.”

