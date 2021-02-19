Six years after the start of the file, the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano continues to maintain that the death of the prosecutor in the AMIA case, Alberto Nisman, was the result of a homicide. Some 500 testimonies from residents of Le Parc, the analysis of 26,000 archive images, an interweaving of 45,000 calls and a technological expertise are some of the tests concluded. Another package of measures in progress will lead the case towards its closure and request for elevation to trial. This week, Chamber II of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber rejected a request from Diego Lagomarsino and asked to move forward with the investigation.

There are a total of 24,000 pages that make up the file in which Judge Julián Ercolini together with prosecutor Eduardo Taiano determined in the first instance that Alberto Nisman was murdered. Chamber II of the Federal Chamber went further in 2018, and asked to investigate if the crime was not related to his activity as a tax officerHe and his complaint against the President of the Nation, Cristina Kirchner. Three days before he was found dead in his home, he had asked to investigate her for the cover-up of the AMIA attack after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran.

When he prosecuted the accused, Judge Ercolini pointed out that “the death of prosecutor Nisman was not due to suicide and was caused by third parties and maliciously.” Six years later, the perpetrators remain unknown and it is being investigated whether they They respond to the world of intelligence services.

Diego Lagomarsino had appealed the decision of Judge Ercolini of not to summon an expert on behalf of the Prosecutor’s Office, who the computer technician asked to declare. According to the resolution now signed by chamber members Martín Irurzun, Eduardo Farah and Leopoldo Bruglia, the report’s conclusions “were analyzed by an interdisciplinary board”, and that expert “can be summoned to testify in the oral debate.”

Lagomarsino’s defense had argued that the rejection of the required measure “evidences arbitrariness to the detriment of the legitimate exercise of the right to defense in court, insofar as it is important to restrict the defendant’s possibilities to resist, by means of evidence oriented to that end, the accusation. that is directed against him. “

In this regard, the chambermaids explained that the questions of evidence are part of the discretionary powers of the judge in charge of the case.

In his vote, endorsing the criteria of his peers, the judge Farah called for faster progress in the cause, “Without ignoring the complexity of the investigation carried out, having comfortably exceeded the period established for the investigation by article 207 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Nation, in my opinion it is appropriate to entrust the lower level judge to proceed in accordance with the provisions in that provision, which will allow timely channel, debate and decide the grievances of the appellant in a context of greater breadth of knowledge, “he said.

Six years after the case, the prosecution has already finished taking 500 testimonial statements from all the residents of the Le Parc complex. All were conclusive in the same sense: the place “was not insurmountable”. There were many points that the security cameras did not register, and eight cameras were not working that January 2015. On the other hand, the neighbors themselves exposed having been victims of various acts of insecurity without anyone noticing what happened.

Ahead is to conclude the receipt of testimonial statements to personnel of the security company of the place, as well as the response of the letter sent to Israel regarding a former spy of that nationality who said he had met with Nisman to deliver documents related to Cristina Kirchner.

An expertise is still being carried out on another set of telephones that are linked to the AFI, provided by the intelligence agency during the macrista administration. And taking a step further, the prosecution still finds “inconsistencies in Diego Lagomarsino’s explanations (processed as a necessary participant in the crime) regarding how he met Alberto Nisman ”. Therefore, the prosecutor Taiano will ask for a series of testimonies to unravel the beginning of that link that has its leg in the security forces.

The prosecution continues to advance in the file, under the premise they arrived at on December 26, 2017, when the prosecution against Lagomarsino was issued as a necessary participant in the homicide, and two of the four custodians also indicated as cover-ups: Rubén Benítez and Luis Miño, accused of not having “duly protected” the then prosecutor. The security device was in charge of the last days of Nisman’s life, who, according to justice, was assassinated.

