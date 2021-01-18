They dismissed their father’s remains in January 2015. They marched in torrential rain that same summer, demanding justice for that death. They were girls, but they grew up. They are brave, reserved, reticent to any type of exposure. They want a “normal” life, but they carry the surname Nisman, which they do not deny. They make effort and good performance a lifestyle. They believe that it is from that place that they will win everything. Iara and Kala Nisman they rebuild their lives under the jealous protection of their mother, Judge Sandra Arroyo Salgado. There is no January that is not difficult, but they go through their lives with goals, studies, dedication to sports and a family life indoors that comforts them.

It is a scene from everyday life. His mother, dressed as a home, working from her desk in the family home due to the quarantine imposed by the government of Alberto Fernández. The photographer is Iara, the eldest of the daughters of former prosecutor Alberto Nisman. Turned 21. An implacable smile illustrates her. He seems to hide behind each photograph, but his eye does not fail: he is detailed, he seeks the different approach, the alternative gaze. Perhaps in that place the events of January 18, 2015, when her father was found dead in the bathroom of his house, placed her.

The passing of time placed her in another space, one that she chose when facing all kinds of news. He does not ignore, but he endures everything with integrity. He continues with his architecture studies at the UBAHe spent a different year in which he had to adapt like the other students to another type of course. His last name did not go unnoticed in the classroom, for better and for worse. Once again, stoic, she overcomes and continues. And he returns to his family life, sheltered by the private.

He is passionate about photography, he enjoys something peculiar, the stories behind so many faces he comes across. Curious by nature, many times che consulted his mother for the stories of people who paraded through the courts, for their relatives, for their everyday realities. Possibly, as a revenge for what they wanted to be taken into account when they were plaintiffs in the file that investigated the death of their father.

In the portrayed images there are hugs, family life, his mother, his house, his look at all of it. His sister Kala, who at fourteen seems to be a little older than her full adolescent stage.

Both traveled with their mother the year of the pandemic, they adapted, they continued. It is a verb that signifies the lives of both young women; They are no longer girls, they stopped being so six years ago. They are dedicated in everything they undertake, they decided to get over their loss and not make a flag of it. Their achievements expose that stubborn path that they travel under the permanent protection of their mother.

Sport is another passion. Hockey is Kala’s predilection, always energetic, easygoing. Play, go forward, go forward. He had a birthday a few days ago, his life governs a flag that his mother raised: rebuild their lives. He was eight years old when he faced the death of his father, who justice determined as a homicide. A case that transcended borders and that always resonates at the heart of politics. But they run from all that.

More than two years ago, Kala spoke with her mother and asked to change her from school. Sisters are determined, a style under which they were raised. He wanted a more massive school, to provide him with another worldview. She chose a new institution that forced her for months to prepare in double shift. His academic performance shows his dedication and perfectionism. He had a career linked to design and the new school provides him with tools in that field.

They walked away from the court case. They don’t pay attention to everything that is said about her. At the time, when Arroyo Salgado presented a note waiving the complaint, he used a phrase in which he spoke of the “emotional impact” caused by the research.

It went further: “Faced with the urge to rebuild in the current situation the project of personal, family and professional life that has been cracked. All this in such a way as to overcome the life, health, safety and well-being of the family postponed in pursuit of the clarification of that death, whose unique circumstances demanded an immeasurable effort and sacrifice that went beyond the natural course of things. “

For the daughters of the former prosecutor, at the judicial level, the issue ended. Personally, January 18 is a date that always becomes complex, but they go through it with the same conviction: to move forward.

