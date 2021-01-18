There are more than 24,000 pages in the entire file, more than twenty measurements, boxes with more than 1,500 items of evidence. All of this constitutes the Nisman Case, the investigation into the violent death of the former head of the UFI AMIA carried out by federal justice and which on December 26, 2017 concluded that there was a “criminal plan” whose objective was to end the life of Alberto Nisman. It was a homicide for Judge Julián Ercolini and for Prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, and they thus endorsedí the expertise of the Gendarmerie that Kirchnerism questions. Within the framework of the case, a technological expertise was concluded on 200 computer equipment seized mostly from the home of Diego Lagomarsino (the assistant prosecutor tried as a necessary participant in the crime), Luis Muiño and Rubén Benitez (cover-ups). But the researchers cannot analyze that evidence, since the defense of the computer technician took his claim – a year ago – before the Supreme Court.

Cell phones, external drives, pendrives, a playstation, computersThese are just some of the elements that were appraised by the Cybercrime area of ​​the National Gendarmerie. The work took 24 months, and had the intervention of expert witnesses. The prosecutor Eduardo Taiano set them three days of work per week, and of each meeting during those two years there is a signed certificate which is among the thousands of pages of the case.

That expertise entered the prosecution office a year ago. They are thousands of pages, extensive and loaded with data. Each device, connected to a specific program, was read and downloaded from everything they contained. But It is information that requires careful cross-linking and analysis, and researchers have not been able to do that task for twelve months.

Judge Ercolini prosecuted Diego Lagomarsino as a necessary participant in the crime and pointed him out as the last one who saw the former prosecutor alive and who he handed him the killing weapon with “full knowledge of what would happen.” According to the processing, it provided “assistance or cooperation” without which the crime under investigation could not have been committed. Now His possible links with the intelligence services and whether he responded to them himself are being investigated.

During the last raid carried out at the home of the computer technician, as well as of the former custodians of Nisman, a significant number of computers were seized, which were the ones that were subjected to an expert opinion. When the measure ended, Lagomarsino’s attorneys –Maximiliano Rusconi (also a defender of Julio De Vido) and his partner Gabriel Palmeiro-, argued that opening such expertise would imply violating the privacy of private information of his client.

Judge Ercolini rejected the claim, noting that the prosecution had full power to advance in the treatment of that expertise. The defense appealed that resolution, but the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber endorsed what was resolved by the magistrate. But the lawyers insisted before the next instance of claim, and They received another setback there: the Chamber of Cassation agreed with Ercolini and the prosecutor Taiano.

Even with the intervention of these seven judges of three instances, the defenders went with the proposal to the highest instance: the Supreme Court of Justice. This is where the resource was found a year ago. HUntil there is a pronouncement on the matter, the prosecution is prevented from advancing in the analysis of the expertise that took 24 months to complete and that was delivered at the end of 2019.

What could that evidence provide to the case? According to judicial sources, it can contribute images, videos, conversations pertinent to the investigation, interlocking of telephone calls, documentation that may be stored in the devices. None of this can be studied, the final word is held by the highest court.

The researchers also do not rule out that in all those devices that were opened and tested with a system used internationally for these studies, evidence could also be kept that would reverse the situation of the three defendants. Because of the resistance of the lawyers, it seems difficult.

On the other hand, the prosecution already finished taking 500 testimonial statements from all the residents of the Le Parc complex. All were conclusive in the same sense: The place “was not insurmountable.” There were many points that the security cameras did not register, and about eight cameras were not in operation that January 2015. On the other hand, the neighbors themselves exposed having been victims of various acts of insecurity without anyone noticing what happened . “It is not an airport or NASA, it is a place where people could enter without being seen,” said one of the neighbors when declaring.

This measure is accompanied by a bank of 54,000 images of people and vehicle licenses that entered and left Le Parc that weekend. It is a file to check any suspicions that may arise about strange movements in that period.

Ahead is to conclude a set of testimonials to personnel of the security company of the place, as well as the response of the warrant sent to Israel regarding the witness who said that he had met with Nisman to deliver documents related to Cristina Kirchner.

An expertise is still being carried out on another set of telephones that are linked to the AFI, provided by the intelligence agency during the macrista administration. In addition, the prosecution still finds “Inconsistencies in Diego Lagomarsino’s explanations regarding how he met Alberto Nisman.” For this reason, Taiano will request a series of testimonial statements to unravel the beginning of that link that has its leg in the security forces.

On December 26, 2017, Judge Ercolini determined that “there was a plan that was devised to end the life of Nisman” and indicated that “they killed him with Diego Lagomarsino’s weapon.” Without leaving any doubts, he wrote: “The death of prosecutor Nisman was not due to suicide and would have been caused by third parties and maliciously.” Six years later, the perpetrators remain unknown and it is being investigated whether they respond to the world of services. Intelligence.