The death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman remains surrounded by suspicions and questions, because while the Justice works on a homicide that it considered proven and from a sector of politics it is encouraged that it was a suicide, the starting point of the case was a night full of alleged irregularities committed by officials who first came into contact with the corpse at the scene, in a Step by Step which is still being investigated.

Alberto Nisman was found dead in his apartment in the Le Parc complex in Puerto Madero, shot in the head. His body lay next to a .22 caliber pistol and a served scabbard. That weapon had been given to him by the computer expert Diego Lagomarsino, who was a close collaborator of the prosecutor, and who is being processed as a necessary participant in the death of his boss in a case brought by Judge Julián Ercolini.

While the Federal Justice considered proven that Nisman was killed but without determining who did it and why, the defense of Lagomarsino holds the theory that it was a suicide

It is that hypothesis, that Nisman shot himself, which was always underpinned by Kirchnerism, which was the government at that time when the prosecutor was investigating national officials and leaders, including President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner herself, for the crime of alleged cover-up in the framework of the investigation into the attack against the AMIA.

The moment when Alberto Nisman’s body is removed from the Le Parc Tower in Puerto Madero.

In fact, the Criminal Legislation Commission of the Chamber of Deputies had summoned Alberto Natalio Nisman to attend Congress on Monday, January 19, 2015 in order to provide information on the imputation he made to the then Head of State and her Chancellor, Héctor Timerman.

After 22 on Sunday, January 18, the body of Nisman was found lifeless by his mother, Sara garfunkel, and two of the ten custodians that the prosecutor had assigned in those days, although the death was confirmed already at dawn on Monday 19 by the Justice and the national government officials who acted directly that night.

The names of the prosecutor Viviana Fein, the then Secretary of National Security Sergio Berni, and the custodians Armando Niz and Luis Miño, who accompanied Sara garfunkel that night, they were some of the most notorious in the reconstruction of the discovery of the prosecutor’s body in his apartment in the complex Le Parc, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Puerto Madero.

The view of the Le Parc towers: Prosecutor Alberto Nisman lived on the 13th floor.

There are five defendants in the case. In addition to Lagomarsino as a necessary participant, progress is also being made in the investigation against four of the custodians of Nisman, who were in charge of the prosecutor’s security in those days: those mentioned Niz and Miño for covering up a homicide, and Rubén Benítez and Néstor Durán for breach of the duties of a public official.

Step by step, how they found Nisman’s body

Although Niz and Miño were at their consignment post in the vicinity of Le Parc around 11 a.m. on Sunday the 18th, the agents assigned by the Federal Police to guard Nisman they learned about eleven hours later that the prosecutor’s body lay lifeless in the bathroom of his apartment room, shot in the head.

The reconstruction carried out on the testimonies of that day indicates that an hour and a half after they arrived at the place, Miño tried to contact the phone for the first time. Nisman at 12:30 p.m., when they had already been in the place for an hour and a half without hearing from him, and he clarified that he did not do it before because the prosecutor did not like to be called upon arrival.

The guards, who did not have access to the apartment, went up to the floor 13 of the building, according to what both said in statements that left contradictions: Niz said that they had gone for the first time after 2. And according to Miño, they did so after 5, after making several calls for hours with the surroundings of closest job to Nisman, including one of his private secretaries (Marina Pettis) and his legal secretary (Soledad Castro).

The Sunday newspapers were uncollected at the door of the apartment, according to the Federal Police agents.

Sergio Berni, then Secretary of National Security, at dawn on Monday, January 19, at the Le Parc tower.

At 6:10 p.m. the two guards were on their way to Núñez. They were going to look for Sara garfunkel, the prosecutor’s mother, who had agreed to Pettis’s request to go to Le Parc to enter your child’s apartment.

Niz, Miño and Garfunkel They arrived at 7.30pm. Also with them was Marta Chagas, a friend of the mother of Nisman, who stayed in the complex shield. The agents and Garfunkel went up to the apartment, they opened one of the locks without difficulty, but the other was stuck.

The four returned to the home of Garfunkel on Roosevelt Street at 2700, in the red Ford Fiesta in which the guards were driving, so that the mother of Nisman look for the notebook in which he had written down the elevator code that allowed entry to the apartment through the front door. But they couldn’t make it work.

Neither the mother, nor the secretaries, nor the custodians had the idea of ​​contacting a police or judicial superior. When Nisman had not shown any signs of life for nine hours, Garfunkel called a locksmith: the one who usually worked at the complex, who managed to open the door at 10:08 p.m.

The gate of the Le Parc complex, with the custody of the Prefecture, the night of the discovery.

“The doctor is here, in the bathroom, lying down. Call the Prefecture and call our bosses and SAME ”, was what Niz transmitted from the 13th floor to Miño, who was waiting for him downstairs along with Soledad Castro, who had just arrived.

The legal secretary of Nisman He had arrived at Le Parc at the request of the prosecutor’s ex-wife, Sandra Arroyo Salgado. At 8:30 p.m., Castro spoke with the judge, who called her from Europe where she was spending the holidays with her daughters.

Garfunkel, her friend, and Niz entered the apartment through the kitchen. Nisman’s mother said she asked the custodian to come to the bathroom when she noticed the light was on. The door was a little ajar, he wanted to enter, but something was preventing him from opening it. He leaned out to look and saw a pool of blood. Looking through the door hinge, he saw the prosecutor Nisman and he realized that it was his head that was locking the door.

Niz recounted what he saw to Garfunkel, who went to the bathroom door and called Swiss Medical for assistance. The ambulance of the prepaid medicine company arrived at 10:58 p.m. She was the only one who had access to the building, which did not happen with one of the SAME who had arrived earlier. Meanwhile, Nisman’s paralegals were already trying to find the prosecutor on duty.

Sara Garfunkel, Nisman’s mother, was the one who found her son’s lifeless body.

José Raúl Carrera Mendoza, the doctor, arrived with a nurse, who was unable to open the bathroom door. “I could see that the body was in a dorsal ulna position, about a square meter of blood and rigid”, said the doctor and said that when he saw the hole in the head and a firearm on the floor, he realized “that the person was deceased.” He left without entering the bathroom and without certifying Nisman’s death around 11:30 p.m.

In the complex there was already a presence of mobile phones from the Prefecture and the Federal Police. The Secretary of Security, Sergio Berni, arrived minutes before 1 already on Monday 19. The judge Manuel de Campos, surrogate of court 25 (in which the case had fallen), arrived shortly after 1. And the prosecutor Viviana Fein, around 1.30.

Berni He told that he was at his country house in Lima when he learned that something was wrong with him prosecutor Nisman. That at first they transmitted “the presumption” that the prosecutor had committed suicide and that was what he told Cristina Kirchner. He admitted that nobody knew how to tell him precisely what was happening and that is why he decided to go to Le Parc.

Berni, who is a doctor, recognized in those days that never checked if Nisman was alive or dead. He said that a “sailor” prevented the entrance to the bathroom where the prosecutor lay. He assured that he did not even look out. And that despite the absence of a death certificate, he trusted the words of Sara, who told him that her son was dead.

Judge Sandra Arroyo Salgado, Nisman’s former partner, was in Europe at the time of the prosecutor’s death.

Who arrived later, at 2 o’clock, was the Garfunkel family doctor, Alberto Pérez Alzueta, whom Sara asked to come to the bathroom to see what scene he was seeing.

According to the reconstruction made by Clarion In the days after the discovery, the forensic expert Nicolás Vega Laiun reported that no specialist entered the department until the prosecutor ordered it.

Laiun even specified that a photographer and a cameraman entered first, while the rest waited in the hall. That then came the ballistic expert and then the medical examiner, Gabriela Piroso. Later he and the rest of his companions did. But Laiun also says that he just arrived at Nisman’s apartment at 1:20. By that time, Berni had already offered his condolences to the mother in her son’s room.

Former prosecutor Viviana Fein is being investigated for irregularities in the handling of the scene where Nisman was found dead.

Laiun is the same one who assured that no one had touched Nisman’s cell phone that morning when the witness Natalia Fernández, on the other hand, said that an officer manipulated it when it vibrated, despite the order that no one did. Natalia is the witness who told the media, and later confirmed in court, that in the early morning of January 19 in the department there was a “merry atmosphere”, that “they drank mate” and there was talk of ordering croissants.

According to the expert opinion reported by the National Gendarmerie, Nisman had died at 2:46 a.m. on Sunday, almost 24 hours before he confirmed his death.

Due to what happened that night in Le Parc, the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano investigates Fein, De Campos, the current Buenos Aires Security Minister Sergio Berni, Román Di Santo (former head of the Federal Police), as well as Chief Commissioner Roque Luna of Complex Crimes (PFA), for the crimes of public action in the management of the scene, that is, of the department and specifically of the bathroom where the lifeless body of Alberto Nisman was found.

For the investigators, “the management of the scene, such as the day after,” is key, and a series of actions is followed that “altered the crime scene.”

