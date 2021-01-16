Why was there an explosive exchange of calls and messages between AFI agents and the Army commanded by César Milani during the hours when Alberto Nisman was dead without anyone knowing? It is the question that the prosecution in charge of Eduardo Taiano will seek to answer from February, when I summon nearly 90 spies to give testimonial statements in the framework of the case investigating the death of the then head of the UFI AMIA.

Six years after the start of the file, Investigators reiterate that it was a homicide. Some 500 testimonies from residents of Le Parc, more than 26,000 archive images, 45,000 calls and a technological expertise are part of the completed tests. An ongoing package of measures will lead the case towards its closure and request for elevation to trial.

They are in total 24,000 pages those that make up the file in which judge Julián Ercolini together with prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, determined in the first instance that Alberto Nisman was the victim of a homicide. The Buenos Aires Federal Chamber went further, and asked to investigate if the crime was not related to your activity as a prosecutor and your recent complaint against who was President of the Nation, Cristina Kirchner. Three days earlier, she had argued in an opinion that she had to be investigated for covering up the AMIA attack after the signing of the Pact of Understanding with Iran.

In that resolution, Judge Ercolini indicated that “there was a plan that was devised to end the life of Nisman” and indicated that “he was killed with Diego Lagomarsino’s weapon.” Without leaving doubts he wrote: “The death of prosecutor Nisman was not due to suicide and it would have been produced by third parties and fraudulently ”. To six years the authors remain unknown and it is investigated if they respond to the world of intelligence services.

Under this line of argument, the prosecution advances on the role of the agents of the Federal Intelligence Agencies and a group that are already separated from the AFI. With a battery of test measures, the investigation led by Taiano seeks to find those responsible for the homicide that continues to impact the political world and that transcended the country’s borders.

That is why the intelligence services are being tracked, due to an “explosion of calls prior to Nisman’s death, called near Lagomarsino’s house on January 17 and the proximity of other services in the Le Parc area. “.

That morning, when Alberto Nisman’s death had not yet been public, there were countless phone calls between spies. An examination carried out by the specialized area of ​​the Federal Police crossing cell lines linked to the intelligence services revealed “significant data.” Were a total of 45,000 calls that were under analysis and whose result is in the hands of the prosecution.

In those lines assigned to lower-ranking agents, they appear calling their superiors, and these in turn to the top of the AFI. There were calls to Jaime Stiuso, the former powerful SIDE agent who had been fired a few months earlier. But there were also calls to the internal enemy of Stiuso, Fernando Pocino, the former Director of Internal Meeting of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI).

The analysis took as a cut-off date from the moment Alberto Nisman filed the complaint against Cristina Kirchner, on January 14, until the 18 when he was found dead. Comparing the movement of these lines a year earlier, it was observed that During the twelve months prior to that day, there was never that level of calls in the vicinity of the Le Parc building. They were, by far, more than a hundred communications in a few hours.

This has another point under analysis. The interweaving of the thousands of calls, showed that that Sunday, early in the morning in the Puerto Madero area there were between five and ten intelligence agents. None of the movements of the spies and former spies exposes “much normality”, they pointed out to Clarion judicial sources.

Not everything is limited to the world of spies, the set of calls analyzed also had other recipients. Many of the agents to be summoned are listed by calling Juan Martin Mena, then right-hand man of Oscar Parrilli in the AFI and current Deputy Minister of Justice.

Something that the prosecution will also seek to elucidate are Oscar Parrilli’s calls to secretaries of the Presidency that day.

Other ongoing tests

On the other hand, the prosecution has already finished taking 500 testimonial statements to all residents of the Le Parc complex. All were conclusive in the same sense: The place “was not insurmountable”. There were many points that the security cameras did not register, and about eight cameras were not in operation that January 2015. On the other hand, the neighbors themselves exposed having been victims of various acts of insecurity without anyone noticing what happened . “It is not an airport or NASA, it is a place where people could enter without being seen,” said one of the neighbors when declaring.

This measure is accompanied by a bank of 26,000 images of people and vehicle licenses that entered and left Le Parc that weekend. It is a file to check any suspicions that may arise about strange movements in that period.

Ahead is to conclude the reception of testimonial statements to personnel of the security company of the place, as well as the response to the warrant sent to Israel regarding the witness who said he had met with Nisman to deliver documents related to Cristina Kirchner.

An expertise is still being carried out on another set of telephones that are linked to the AFI, provided by the intelligence agency during the macrista administration. And taking a step further, the prosecution still finds “inconsistencies in Diego Lagomarsino’s explanations (processed as a necessary participant in the crime) regarding how he met Alberto Nisman ”. Therefore, the prosecutor Taiano will request a series of testimonials to unravel the beginning of that bond who has his paw in the security forces.

The prosecution continues to advance in the file, under the premise that they arrived at on December 26, 2017, when the indictment was issued against Diego Lagomarsino as a necessary participant in the homicide, and against two of the four custodians also indicated as cover-ups: Rubén Benítez and Luis Miño, accused of not having “duly protected” the then prosecutor. The security device was in charge of the last days of Nisman’s life, who, according to justice, was murdered.

