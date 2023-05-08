The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said that, despite the World Health Organization having declared that the covid-19 pandemic is no longer a public health emergency, infections with the Sars-Cov2 virus will continue and the population should maintain care. “Surveillance, diagnosis, assistance and vaccination systems need to be strengthened”, said Trindade, in a radio and TV statement on the night of this Sunday, 7.

“It is time to intensify vaccination. Hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19 occur mainly in individuals who have not taken the recommended vaccine doses.”

The minister highlighted the national movement for booster vaccination for covid-19 carried out by the Ministry of Health, alongside states and municipalities. “This is the most effective and safe way to protect our population. We need to be united by health, in defense of life.”