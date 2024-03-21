According to the minister, having a woman at the head of a body with “budget and capillarity” like hers accentuates machismo

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said this Thursday (21.mar.2024) that the pressure from representatives of the National Congress on her management is also motivated “evident” on gender issues. According to Nísia, criticism motivated by the delay in releasing parliamentary amendments and by her poor leadership “aggressive” are part of a “an environment where machismo is manifested“.

“Certainly, the gender issue is much more than evident in my case. I do not have any doubt. This does not concern politicians from party A or B. I am a person without affiliation, despite being on the left, but I clearly see, in any environment, that the manifestation of machismo exists. In the case of the Ministry of Health, with the budget and capillarity it has, of course this is more pronounced”said in an interview with CNN Brazil.

Nísia declared that she will not change her leadership profile to “reproduce the pattern that an authority must be aggressive”. He said that the time he presided over the Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) was enough to prove its management capacity.

“I consider myself a leader, not because of my own assessment, but because practice says so. No one would hold the presidency of Fiocruz in conditions as adverse as those I had, without the capacity for political and technical leadership. We have to rethink these models of authority”stated the minister.

In February, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), sent 7 questions questioning the criteria followed by the ministry to release funds to congressmen. He questioned whether the ceilings for primary, medium and high complexity care resources are the same for amendments and direct transfers.

In justifying the request, Lira said that the ministry's resource monitoring system is not transparent. Allies of the President of the Chamber cite party criteria in the distribution of discretionary transfers and the sending of more money to city halls commanded by the PT. At the time, the Ministry of Health responded that sending resources from the FNS (National Health Fund) to States and municipalities uses “technical criteria” provided for in SUS (Unified Health System) legislation.

To this were added the demands for results from the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during a ministerial meeting on Monday (18.mar.2024). The PT member mainly wants to see effective results in the campaign to combat and immunize against dengue.

During the first year of government, two ministers were dismissed and replaced by men who are part of the Centrão political group in the National Congress. Ana Moser, former Minister of Sports, gave way to André Fufuca, from PP. Daniela Carneiro, former Minister of Tourism, was replaced by Celso Sabinofrom União Brasil.

Parliamentary amendments

Asked about her relationship with the National Congress, Nísia said that she has prioritized dialogue with congressmen. She also stated that parliamentary amendments, subject to limited release in the body, “you are welcome”.

“The Executive must have the capacity to execute its public policies, and the budget is a fundamental piece. Parliamentary amendments are welcome. We are currently promoting all PAC Saúde equipment, there are many highlights. I have sought to meet with leaders from our government base, I have already spoken with the president of the Health Committee in the Chamber of Deputies. This is the way forward, to maintain the dialogue, but considering the government’s campaign strategy”he declared.