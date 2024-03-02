Minister of Health participated in the launch of D-Day Against Dengue, in Espírito Santo; campaign is carried out in 14 states

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade was this Saturday (2 March 2024) in the municipality of Serra, in Espírito Santo, for “D-Day Against Dengue”.

The government campaign aims to raise awareness and combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the vector of the disease, with cleaning actions, pamphlets and assistance to the population.

The initiative takes place in 14 states in the week in which Brazil reached the mark of 1 million dengue cases and is on track to be the worst in the last 25 years. “Despite the large number of cases, we see fewer deaths compared to last year. We reduce lethality by half”, said the minister on her profile on X.

In fact, the dengue fatality rate, which is calculated by dividing the number of confirmed deaths by the number of cases, fell from 0.07 in 2023 to 0.02 in 2024. According to the Health and Environment Surveillance secretariat, Ethel Maciel, the indicator is used when deaths are considered rare.

The country has already recorded 258 deaths from dengue. The state with the highest number of cases and deaths is Minas Gerais, with 11 and 135,716, respectively. Followed by Paraná (10) and the Federal District (8).

You “10 minutes against dengue” is a campaign by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) that explains measures to combat mosquito breeding that take 10 minutes to carry out.

Recommendations include certifying that water tanks and water reservoirs are closed, removing leaves and debris that could accumulate rainwater and periodically cleaning drains and channels.