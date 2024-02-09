Minister of Health for the start of public immunization this Friday (Feb 9); there are 71,708 doses for children aged 10 to 11

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, participated in the 1st day of public vaccination against dengue in Brasília this Friday morning (9.Feb.2024). 71,708 doses will be applied to the priority group, made up of children aged 10 and 11. Initially, the expectation of the DF Government was the delivery of 194 thousand doses to immunize the entire population aged 10 to 14 years. Now, the government awaits a new recommendation from the Ministry of Health, which will define the next steps for immunization.

Read too: