In a Health ordinance, the minister imposes a ceiling of R$800,000 for actions to combat the disease with resources from a parliamentary amendment

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, established a limit of R$800,000 for the payment of parliamentary amendments that include health education projects in the fight against dengue. The ceiling was published in the DOU (Official Diary of the Union) last Friday (March 8, 2024), even after the head of the body disagreed with congressmen who complained about the difficulty in obtaining the release of funds.

The concierge GM/MS nº 3,283 establishes the rules so that proposals submitted by states and municipalities receive public funding to expand their health surveillance actions against arboviruses – a group of diseases that includes dengue. The measure authorizes, among other points, the “temporary increase in funding to strengthen arbovirus surveillance actions, to achieve goals”. To meet the prerequisites for transferring the resource, interested states and municipalities must send the projects with details of the “proposed actions for health education, social mobilization and intersectoral coordination” that will be considered. Prohibits the sending of more than one proposal per proponent, in addition to actions that work exclusively with health education. Then, establish the budget limit. See also Rodrigo Garcia mocks Haddad and Alckmin by saying that 'they are holding hands' - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO “The projects must present a detailed budget and the maximum value of the proposals, which work on the health education component, will be up to R$800,000.00 (eight hundred thousand reais)”says the concierge.

Noise

The limitation on amendments to combat dengue is yet another potential noise in Nísia's relationship with the National Congress. In February, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), sent 7 questions questioning the criteria followed by the ministry to release funds to congressmen. He questioned whether the ceilings for primary, medium and high complexity care resources are the same for amendments and direct transfers.

In justifying the request, Lira said that the ministry's resource monitoring system is not transparent. Allies of the President of the Chamber cite party criteria in the distribution of discretionary transfers and the sending of more money to city halls commanded by the PT. At the time, the Ministry of Health responded that sending resources from the FNS (National Health Fund) to States and municipalities uses “technical criteria” provided for in SUS (Unified Health System) legislation.

At the end of February, Nísia received party leaders from the president's government support base Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Chamber to present a draft that will guide the release of the ministry's parliamentary amendments this year. The action was received as an attempt to contain the criticism received by members of Casa Baixa.

Questioned by Power360 regarding the reasons that led to the limitation of the amendments, even amid an outbreak of dengue cases in the country, the Ministry of Health only said that the criteria for release are already in place. “very well established” in the standard.

According to the last update of arbovirus monitoring panel from the Ministry of Health, Brazil recorded 1,342,086 probable cases of dengue in 2024. There were 763 deaths due to the disease. The highest concentration of cases by number of inhabitants is in the Federal District, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.