NIS America announces that it will be present with many initiatives ad Anime Expo 2023which will be held in Los Angeles from 1 to 4 July. Not only will the company be making available a few trial versions of its upcoming upcoming titles, including the highly anticipated one Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtuallessbut has prepared some fun activities for everyone attending the event.

All the activities are really dedicated to the seventh chapter of Disgaea. In addition to a panel, in which it will be possible to obtain a pin of the Red Moon Day 2023the company arranged a collection of stamps with which the participants will win an acrylic keychain dedicated to the game. They will also be present of the cosplayers who will play Fuji and Pirilika with which it will be possible to take pictures.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

NIS America will participate in Anime Expo 2023! NIS America will be present at Anime Expothe largest anime convention in North America, held July 1-4, 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. At the stand E31 in the entertainment hall there will be tryable demos of six titles, a stamp collecting activity, cosplayers and exclusive AX 2023 merchandise! The plush Hero Plump Prinnyexclusively for the expo, will be purchasable at NISA Offline Store. In addition, some items will be available for the 20th anniversary of Disgaeasuch as the soft toys of Lil’ Laharl, Etna And Flonne, Mini Plump Prinny and many others! You can also participate in a stamp collection contest to win an exclusive acrylic keychain from Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless! Visitors will be able to witness the panel The Roadmap to Disgaea 7 & Red Moon Day Celebration to be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7PM PT! The panel will talk about the development process leading up to Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless. Fans can also come together to celebrate Red Moon Day with their own T-Shirt to receive a special Red Moon Day 2023 pin! Visitors will be able to meet Fuji and Pirilika at the NIS America booth, brought to life by two very talented cosplayers: Johnny Junkers And JS Cosplay. Fans who will share photos on social media with the tag @NISAmerica and the hashtag #Disgaea7 will be able to participate in the draw to win a set of soft toys of Fuji and Pirilika and the deluxe edition Of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless! For all updates on Anime Expo, you can follow NIS America on Twitter.

Source: NIS America