Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating continuously in the national capital Delhi and around it for about a month in protest against the three laws related to new reforms in the agricultural sector. Most of these protesting farmers are from the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana, who are adamant on their insistence on the return of three agricultural laws. Opposition parties including the Congress are also attacking the Modi government regarding these laws. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked Rahul Gandhi questions on behalf of the Congress for opposition to these laws.

Nirmala questions Rahul Gandhi

Nirmala said- I want to ask Rahul Gandhi whether the Congress had not included these policies in the 2019 election manifesto in the interest of farmers. They are protesting because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented these reforms, not on their behalf.

The Union Finance Minister further said- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear by addressing the farmers that the government is ready to negotiate with those who have questions about three new agricultural laws. I hope that now this will be discussed with the government on behalf of the protesting farmers.

PM Modi released first installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Meanwhile, PM Modi released the next installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by pressing a button through video conferencing. Over Rs 18,000 crore was immediately transferred to the accounts of more than 9 crore farmer beneficiaries of the country. During this program, the Prime Minister also interacted with farmers from six states through video conference.

While communicating with the farmer of Arunachal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ‘Some people are spreading such illusion that if someone contracts your crop, the land will also be lost. They are lying so much.

“My happiness in the happiness of the farmers”

Addressing the country, PM Modi said, ‘Happiness in the lives of farmers increases happiness in the lives of all of us. Today’s day is also very holy. Along with the honor fund that has been received to farmers today, today has also come as a confluence of many occasions.

PM Modi further said, ‘I regret today that more than 70 lakh farmers and siblings of West Bengal have not been able to get this benefit. Over 23 lakh farmers of Bengal have applied online to take advantage of this scheme. But the state government has stopped the verification process for so long.

