new Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Central Government cannot take loans from the market to compensate for the reduction in GST revenue of the states as it may increase the cost of loans in the market.

After the meeting of the GST Council, the Finance Minister said that a consensus could not be reached about the modalities to compensate for the reduction in the GST revenue of the states.

Today, the Council of Finance Ministers of the states chaired by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed the compensation for the reduction of GST revenue for the third consecutive time.

Some states ruled by the opposition parties are suggesting that a ministerial committee should be formed to form a consensus in this matter.

However, the BJP-ruled states have already agreed with the Center on the option given to take loans by the BJP and they believe that they should now be allowed to move towards taking loans, so that they can get the funds available soon.

In the current financial year, GST compensation revenue is expected to decrease by Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The central government has given two options to the states in August. Under the first option, there is a proposal to provide special facility for the loan of Rs 97 thousand crore by the Reserve Bank and under the second option it is proposed to raise the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market.

The central government says that GST implementation is responsible for just Rs 97 thousand crore in the estimated reduction in GST compensation revenue, while the remaining decrease is due to corona virus epidemic.

After the demand of some states, the special loan system of borrowing has been increased from Rs 97 thousand crore to Rs 1.10 lakh crore under the first option.