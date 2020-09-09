‘Banks should have access everywhere’ She was speaking at the inauguration of Alliance-Doorstep Banking Services of state-run banks. He also said that banks should reach even those areas where banking has not been reached yet. He said that every staff of the bank should have complete knowledge of all the schemes of the government, which are being offered to the people on behalf of the bank. The foundation of this doorstep banking was laid by the Reserve Bank of India a few years back. Public sector banks put together a common service provider to reach their customers.

Senior citizens and Divyang are already getting this service It was earlier decided that the doorstep banking facility will be given only to senior citizens and disabled people who face difficulties in coming to the bank. In view of Corona Maharamari, RBI had said that doorstep banking service should be provided to all people and people with disabilities for more than 70 years. As per the guidelines, banks have to provide facilities like collecting cash and dropping demand drafts.

This is how every customer will get service Now this service is for everyone. Public bank customers will be able to use them through web portals, mobile apps and call centers. These services will be delivered to people through agents through doorstep banking services from around 100 centers across the country. Financial services under Doorstep Banking will start being provided to people from October 2020. Customers of public sector banks can avail the doorstep banking of the bank by paying a nominal charge.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched the doorstep banking service for public sector banks to make banking easier. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that banks have a role to play in boosting the bank economy. He said, “In this stage, there are catalytic banks to revive the economic situation. Banks recognize the pulse of every customer. Sitharaman said that the speed at which India has adopted Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile, is a forerunner for countries around the world.